AT BALDWIN MEETING

The Baldwin City Council is shown deliberating at last week's meeting.

 Photo by Karlee Caldwell

A proposed millage rate increase was discussed at last week's meeting of the Baldwin Town Council.

As a result of the Baldwin receiving less money from the Banks County local option sales tax (LOST) than city leaders sought, leaders said the Banks County millage rate will increase to 3.465. Although this is a slightly lower number than what the city expected to set as the millage rate, it is still increasing, leaders stated.

