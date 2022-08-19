A proposed millage rate increase was discussed at last week's meeting of the Baldwin Town Council.
As a result of the Baldwin receiving less money from the Banks County local option sales tax (LOST) than city leaders sought, leaders said the Banks County millage rate will increase to 3.465. Although this is a slightly lower number than what the city expected to set as the millage rate, it is still increasing, leaders stated.
“None of us like it," council member Alice Venter said. "We’re literally voting to increase our own taxes. It’s a necessary evil if we want to have the services that our citizens have come to expect."
City leaders anticipate receiving roughly $809,305 in property taxes, based off a proposed 9.404 millage rate, for Habersham County residents who live in Baldwin. City officials said the millage rate could be 9.342 to accommodate the anticipated revenue.
Action was not taken to set the millage rates. There will be appropriate advertising in coming weeks and public hearings will be held before action is taken.
In other business, the council approved:
•the request by Grandview Investments to modify its previous variance request. The final documents will be approved by the city engineer.
•the request for the 365 Superstore to lower its required number of parking spaces from 60 to 24 to accommodate the business. Members of the council acknowledged that parking is a recurring issue within the minimum standards documents for the city and they have plans to address it within the city’s guidelines.
•the Preliminary Plat Application for BC Grant Road despite concerns from the council including a single entrance, traffic flow, and functionality of the road. This plat will feature a subdivision of 165 townhomes and will take roughly 3.5 years to complete once construction starts. The development meets all of Baldwin’s guidelines and has passed traffic studies and development of regional impact studies (DRI) studies.
•the Habersham intergovernmental agreement (IGA) for the elections precinct. This is set to save Baldwin nearly $3,000 during non-election years for the city. The IGA was presented to finalize the city’s move to Habersham’s South Precinct for elections. Plans are to have the building ready for the November election.
The Council also discussed:
•the Synergisitc Software Integrated (SSI) InterOps Contract for the Baldwin Police Department. This software was previously delayed in February until the new budget is passed. With this contract, the department would convert from Courtware to InterOps software. The monthly subscription fees will the stay the same at $1,350, with the addition of the initial startup costs of roughly $3,000, which is currently budgeted.
•the repair of the Regency Lift Station Flygt Pump, which was previously approved at a cost of $10,000. It was reported that the incorrect parts were issued by the company, resulting in a new quote of $29,600 for the correct repair costs, including labor. These pumps are essential in handling the wastewater flow and treatment from the prison and other areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.