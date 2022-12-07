The Baldwin City Council revisited, at a meeting last week, the police department’s Enterprise vehicle contract due to the failure to include the upfront capitalization cost for the new vehicles on the original quote.

The council has agreed to pay 50 percent of the up-fitting cost up front, which will be $33,000. With this amount, the annual cost will be $94,474 for a grand total of $410,896 for all six vehicles over the four-year leasing agreement, which is the cheapest option long term.

