The Baldwin City Council revisited, at a meeting last week, the police department’s Enterprise vehicle contract due to the failure to include the upfront capitalization cost for the new vehicles on the original quote.
The council has agreed to pay 50 percent of the up-fitting cost up front, which will be $33,000. With this amount, the annual cost will be $94,474 for a grand total of $410,896 for all six vehicles over the four-year leasing agreement, which is the cheapest option long term.
The council also had to choose a different company to handle the up-fitting of the vehicles. The council originally approved $66,000 for up-fitting, but with the new cost of $74,046, this yields a $8,046 difference. This additional cost will come from available public safety funds.
Proceeds from the sale of the department’s current patrol vehicles will go towards this cost.
In other business, the council approved the purchase of two tractors for the public works department and recognized $41,996 in revenue from the sale of several public works surplus items, which they plan to allocate towards the tractor purchase.
The two new tractors will cost roughly $111,935 total, including a 10 percent increase from the originally projected price to cover potential cost increases during manufacturing. With the allocation of $41,996 from the surplus items, the total cost for the city will be approximately $69,939, which will come from the available SPLOST VII funds.
In other business at the meeting, the council:
•recognized Baldwin’s Police Department updating for update the mission statement, vision statement, and core values. The new mission statement says, “Our mission is to protect and serve our community with professional quality service.” The vision states, “We strive to be respected and trusted by the community we serve.” The core values are equality, fortitude, and integrity.
•approved the purchase of $15,000 worth of equipment to fix the current Belt Press at Baldwin’s Wastewater Treatment Facility. The current press is no longer in service until the problems are resolved. The funding for these parts will come from the readily available operations and maintenance Fund budget.
•held the first reading of Habersham County Development Authority’s zoning and annexation ordinance requests. This request is for annexation of 1.29 acres into the City of Baldwin to combine it with the property adjacent to it, which is currently owned by SteelCell. Despite approving the first reading, council members are requesting the property owners to come to the next meeting to discuss several issues with the requests.
•approved the finalization of the 2023 Council Calendar to be moved to the December 12 council meeting.
•heard that the City of Baldwin is hosting a Christmas Bazaar prior to Habersham County Community Christmas Parade on Tuesday, December 6. The bazaar will feature local businesses and artisans starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Baldwin Farmer’s Market. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m.
