A man who lives on Hwy. 105, Baldwin, said several dogs in the neighborhood attacked his dog and came aggressively toward him when he tried to stop them.
When the deputy arrived, the man had his dog who was so badly injured that the only option was for the man to shoot him, according to the report filed with the Banks County Sheriff's Office.
Other incidents reported to the sheriff's office last week includes the following:
•false imprisonment when a Maysville woman said a man would not allow her to leave the residence. She said he changed the locks and boarded up the windows. She said he also accused her of being in a conspiracy against him.
•damage to property at a Hwy. 323, Maysville, address when a car was vandalized. The door handle was removed and the steering column was damaged.
•burglary at a Carson Segars Road, Maysville, address when someone broke into a vacant cabin.
•a woman at a Hidden Valley Drive, Alto, address said two people came to the residence and began screaming at her and then left. She said they then drove back and forth in front of the residence.
•criminal trespass and reckless conduct at a Mangum Bridge Road, Maysville, address when a woman reported she and her husband were working outside when a neighbor began firing a rifle and pistol in their direction. She said she yelled that they were in the woods and the neighbor continued to shoot in their direction. She said this is not the first time they've been working outside and rounds passed over their heads. The deputy talked to the neighbor who said he was shooting clays in his yard.
•a Lula woman said that someone withdrew money from her bank account through an app. She told the deputy she had the app on her phone but had never used it.
•an Alto man said he loaned his truck to someone who did not return it and who told him it had been stolen.
•shoplifting when a woman took several items from Walmart and left through the gardening section without paying for them.
•woman sleeping in a vehicle parked in the road at County Line Road, Lula.
•two men charged with pandering at a Banks Crossing motel following an undercover operation of the sheriff’s office.
