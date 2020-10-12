Due to the recent excessive flooding and its effect on the water systems in Habersham County, the City of Baldwin is asking all water customers to be as conservative as possible with water usage until further notice.
"City crews are on site and are assisting other cities as well to correct this issue as quickly as possible," Mayor Joe Elam states. "The water is safe and meets all drinking standards."
