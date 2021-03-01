The Baldwin City Council is moving forward with funding a pre-treatment system for its water plant.
The city council, at its February 22 meeting, approved a resolution to refinance its 2012 Series Bonds, with a $3.26 million outstanding principal balance, to include an additional $4.04 million to fund the pre-treatment system for its water plant.
The total principal amount of the 2021 bonds will be $7.3 million.
Finance director Melanie Chandler reported previously the bond re-financing will cut down on the amount of the yearly payments and extend the number of years for payout till June 2045.
The council is making this decision due to problems in the past with storms and other issues affecting the city’s ability to treat raw water in a cost-effective manner.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the Feb. 22 meeting, the council:
•unanimously approved extending the Family First Coronavirus Care Act COVID-19 pay through June 30, 2021. This provides up to 80 hours of pay at two-thirds the regular rate for employees affected by COVID-19.
•approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office to participate in Patrol Investigation Classes at no cost to the city. Participation in the classes opens up access for the Baldwin Police Department to equipment they would otherwise not have. The MOU is valid through December 31, 2021.
•unanimously approved the renewal of the 2009 Penn Credit contract to collect overdue utility bills for the city. There is no cost to the city for this service, Penn Credit keeps a percentage of what is collected.
•met in closed session for approximately 30 minutes to discuss personnel. No action was taken.
•held a public hearing on the city’s 2021 Comprehensive Plan that is now at the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission ready to be passed on to the Department of Community Affairs.
