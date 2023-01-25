FIRE CHIEF SPEAKS

Baldwin's Fire Chief presents the council with a fire truck warranty program at the city council Monday.

At Monday night’s meeting, the Baldwin City Council agreed to purchase a warranty program for the fire truck they are in line to purchase.

One of the stipulations about purchasing the truck was complications with the transfer of the two-year manufacturer warranty. One alternative was for Baldwin to purchase a separate warranty program on the vehicle and have the seller reduce that two-year rate from the price of the apparatus. The city is currently waiting to hear back from them on that matter.

