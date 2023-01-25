At Monday night’s meeting, the Baldwin City Council agreed to purchase a warranty program for the fire truck they are in line to purchase.
One of the stipulations about purchasing the truck was complications with the transfer of the two-year manufacturer warranty. One alternative was for Baldwin to purchase a separate warranty program on the vehicle and have the seller reduce that two-year rate from the price of the apparatus. The city is currently waiting to hear back from them on that matter.
The city reached out to a company called Vital Trends, which would offer a 10-year warranty on the fire truck for an additional $60,000. Under this warranty program, almost everything on the truck would be covered. The total cost, including the warranty, would be $775,000, which could be worked into the leasing purchase option, which is how the city agreed to pay for the truck itself.
SECURITY CAMERAS RAISE CONCERN WITH COUNCIL
Baldwin’s council tabled several items at this week’s meeting, including the Verkada security camera contract. Several concerns were made regarding the use of facial recognition on cameras within the city.
Some officials within the city prefer the technology from this company due to the cloud storage and the warranty they offer.
Councilman Maarten Venter states, “I cannot and will not be able to accept anything that has the option of facial recognition in a public space. City Hall, Police Department, Fire Department, sure thing. When you start putting facial recognition in public spaces like the park, I have a problem with it.”
Not only are council members concerned with facial recognition, but also the high price tags that come along with the cameras and the cloud storage. Officials stated that they want to see other options from different companies due to their increasing need for cameras within the city.
In other business at Monday night’s meeting, the council:
•approved the consent agenda which included the authorization of a surplus fire truck and the recognition of the firetruck donation.
•tabled the donation to the Digitize Habersham project, along with the NGN Connect account update.
•approved the purchase of a dump truck and snowplow for the Public Works department. These additions will allow the clearing of main roads within the city in a more efficient and effective manner, city leaders state. The new dump truck will also serve as the primary mechanism for hauling equipment for other projects within the city. Since all roads on the Banks County TSPLOST have been paved, the remaining fund balance will be used to cover these costs.
•approved the service and maintenance of the Raw Water Pump for the Water Treatment Plant at a cost of $55,000. This is not a new spending for the city, it is only a different number amount that is within the budget of the Water Treatment Plant.
•approved the second reading of qualification fees to run for certain positions within the city. The ordinance is now posted on the city’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.