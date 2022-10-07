BARNHART SPEAKS

Director of Public Works Scott Barnhart addressed the council regarding the sale of Public Works surplus items.

 Photo by Karlee Caldwell

Baldwin officials approved the sale of public works surplus items at last week's city council meeting.

Public Works Director Scott Barnhart presented four vehicles and a few pieces of equipment from inventory that are being surplussed due to their inoperable conditions. The sale of these surplus items will go towards funding new tractors for the Public Works Department.

