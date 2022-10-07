Baldwin officials approved the sale of public works surplus items at last week's city council meeting.
Public Works Director Scott Barnhart presented four vehicles and a few pieces of equipment from inventory that are being surplussed due to their inoperable conditions. The sale of these surplus items will go towards funding new tractors for the Public Works Department.
“Well, your department has always been very frugal and is always looking for creative deals and ways to get things done,” said Councilwoman Alice Venter.
The council made a motion to approve the sale of the public works surplus items as listed, and for the proceeds to be reserved for capital asset purchase in the Public Works Department.
•Baldwin’s 5th Annual Fall Festival will be October 22 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.. Follow the City of Baldwin on Facebook for updates. Baldwin is still taking applications for vendors and booths for the festival. Contact City Hall or email baldwinevents@cityofbaldwin.org for more information.
•The City of Baldwin Fire and Police are sponsoring the “Shop with a Hero” raffle, starting November 1. Tickets are $10 each, and proceeds benefit Kids’ Christmas, emergency victim assistance, elderly support, and community outreach and engagement. Contact the Baldwin Police Department for more information.
•The City of Baldwin and the Habersham Board of Elections and Voter Registration have decided to combine the City of Baldwin Precinct with the Habersham South Precinct. For the upcoming November 8 General/Special Election, Banks County voters that live inside the City of Baldwin will vote at their voting precinct in Banks County at the Banks County Recreation Dept., 607 Thompson St., Homer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.