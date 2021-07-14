City of Baldwin officials were reappointed for Fiscal Year 2022 during the monthly council meeting on Monday, July 12.
The following were approved for re-appointment from July 1, 2021 through June 3, 2022:
•Mayor Pro-Tem – Alice Venter
•City Clerk – Emily Woodmaster
•Deputy City Clerk – Amanda Foxgrover
•City Attorney – Dale “Bubba” Samuels with The Samuels Firm
•City Solicitor – Teresa DiPonzio
•City Judge – Robert Sneed
•City Engineer – Fletcher Holliday with Engineering Management Inc.
Also, at the monthly meeting, Mayor Joe Elam introduced the city’s new police chief, Jeff Branyon, to those in attendance.
Branyon was recently hired after the city hired a firm to handle the search for a new police chief.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the council:
•unanimously approved the Georgia Water & Wastewater Agency Response Network (G WARN) mutual aid agreement for utilities helping utilities. Woodmaster said the agencies entering into the agreement agree to work with each other in the event of a disaster to protect public health and safety and to preserve the lives and property of the people of the state. The agencies agree to furnish or exchange equipment, personnel, services and supplies and for reimbursement of costs and expenses incurred in responding to emergencies. Woodmaster advised the city could pull out of the agreement at any time with a written letter.
•approved a bid of $6,940 from Patrol Outfitters, Alto, to outfit the police chief’s vehicle. Funding for this will come out of the speed zone cameras revenue.
•unanimously approved the FC Sanitation service agreement continuation for July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, with an automatic one-year renewal on July 1, 2022. The service agreement continuation includes a three-percent fee increase for residential customers. The council and FC Sanitation agreed that FC would be given the first right of refusal on recycling services. Council member Stephanie Almagno said she is interested in speaking with the FC representatives about a recycling program for the city’s residents. However, in the past when the city’s garbage service provider offered a recycling program there was very little participation. The FC representatives agreed to meet with city staff to discuss a recycling program and possible costs.
•approved spending an additional $135,643 to complete the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC)/Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) water tank project. Funding for the addition will come from the Habersham County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) 6 - $21,000, and $114,643 from the city’s system connection fees revenues. Woodmaster said the city could also anticipate the need for additional funds for the steel for the foundation, but that amount is not known at this time. When the project was awarded to Phoenix in 2016 the cost was projected at $1.934 million, with the additional funding approved on Monday the cost is now at $2.132 million.
•received the following announcements: 1) Airport Road in Baldwin will be closed to thru traffic at the Railroad Underpass from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily on Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23. 2) Registration for the first annual Runway 5K to be held on Saturday, October 23, is now open. Sponsorships are also available for the event with will include the city’s annual Fall Festival and a Jeep ride. For more information on the events or to register for the 5K, contact Amanda Foxgrover at Baldwin City Hall, afoxgrover@cityofbaldwin.org or 706-778-6341, ext. 105. Registration for the 5K is also available on the city’s website.
