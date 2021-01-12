The Baldwin City Council approved re-financing its 2012 Series Bond when it met on Jan. 11 to include an additional $3.658 million to fund a pre-treatment system for its water plant.
The bond re-financing will cut down on the amount of the yearly payments and extend the number of years for payout till June 2045.
The council is making this decision due to problems in the past with storms and other issues affecting the city’s ability to treat raw water in a cost-effective manner.
OTHER ISSUES
At the Monday, Jan. 11 meeting, the council also:
•approved a website upgrade with ITSimple at a cost of $3,588 yearly. The first year – January 2021 through December 2021 – will be free to the city. At the end of 2021 the council will be asked to make a decision on whether or not to continue at the yearly fee, which will be pro-rated for January 2022-June 2022. The upgrade will include updates to the current website and the addition of the council meeting minutes.
•unanimously approved spending up to $8,500 out of Banks County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) 3 revenues to crack seal Park Avenue.
•approved automatic aid agreements for structure fires with both Banks and Habersham counties. The agreements approved by the city council will be send to Banks County Commissioners and Habersham County Commissioner for their approvals.
•heard from Mayor Joe Elam that fire chief Joe Roy had applied for a $350,000 Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant for a new fire engine. If the grant is approved and the city moves forward with the grant the total cost to the city will be $34,000. If the city chooses not to move forward with the grant the cost will be around $17,000 for the grant writer. The funding for the city’s portion of the grant will come from Habersham County SPLOST revenues. The grant costs will come in the 2021-2022 budget year.
•approved the first reading of the 2021 General Election Qualifying Fees Ordinance setting the qualifying fee for the November 2, 2021 General Election at $35 for each position. The positions up for election are: Mayor, currently held by Joe Elam; Post 4, currently vacant; and Post 5, currently held by Alice Venter. Qualifying will be held Monday, August 16, 2021 through Friday, August 20, 2021, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to Noon on Friday. Qualifying will take place at Habersham County Elections and Voter Registration, 130 Jacob’s Way, Suite 101, Clarkesville. A special election for the vacant Post 4 seat, previously held by Jeff Parrish, is set for March 16, 2021. The person elected will begin serving immediately and will serve until the term ends on December 31, 2021. If that person chooses to seek re-election for another term they will need to qualify during the qualifying period in August. Qualifying for the special election will end on Friday, Jan. 15.
•was reminded by Elam that the city’s comprehensive plan surveys are due on Friday, Jan. 15.
•heard from Elam that the new city hall hours – 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays – are working well.
