Baldwin resident, Richard Ruppe, came before the Baldwin City Council on Monday, Oct. 28, to voice his complaint about the acrobatic stunt plane pilot that is flying over the city. The pilot keeps his plane at the Habersham County Airport, but the airport itself is not located in the city of Baldwin.
Ruppe, a resident of Bruce Street, said the plane causes a noise disturbance when the pilot flies over the city as well as it being a safety issue.
He said the plane flies over the schools, nursing homes, churches, etc. and if it were to go down, such as the one did a few weeks ago during the air show in the Atlanta area, it could be a big disaster.
Ruppe asked the council to consider adopting a noise ordinance to help deal with the issue.
However, council member Jeff Parrish said he wasn’t sure a city ordinance would have any effect over the air space the plane flies in.
Ruppe said he had been in contact with Representative Terry Rogers, Clarkesville, and a representative in Congressman Doug Collins office about the issue.
Ruppe asked the council to consider drafting a letter addressing the issue to be sent to both Collins and Rogers.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the council:
•unanimously approved the ordinance establishing a water and sewer system connection fee and installation fee for new water and sewer connections within the City of Baldwin’s water and sewer service delivery area.
•received the monthly financial update from finance director Melanie Chandler.
•approved the following consent agenda items: Sept. 23 council meeting minutes; Oct. 10 work session meeting minutes; and Oct. 14 council meeting minutes.
