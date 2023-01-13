The Baldwin City Council reviewed, at its meeting last week, changes to the SAFER Grant Application Requirements, which is one of two grants the council has agreed the fire department should apply for.
This grant would allow the fire department to hire additional personnel, roughly four to five employees, over the next five years while allowing the city to build those salaries into the budget.
The grant covers 100 percent of the total costs of the new salaries for the first year and then requires the city to pick up 25 percent of that cost annually over the five-year period until they are paying 100 percent by year five. This system allows the city time to build those salaries into its budget.
The council was presented with this issue again due to a new requirement from the grant writer. Instead of allowing application costs to be paid for through grant funds, they are requiring an upfront cost of $1,500 for the grant writer to secure the grant. This $1,500 fee is a one-time fee from the municipality and will carry over to future applications if they do not win this grant. In addition, there is a $5,000 grant funding fee once the grant is awarded. This $5,000 is owed to the grant writer, which is essentially cheaper than the previous requirement which called for a set percentage of the grant to go to the grant writer.
The $1,500 would come from this year’s fire department budget. Because they are not expecting the grant to be released, if awarded to Baldwin, until the next budget cycle, the additional $5,000 will likely be a part of the next budget cycle.
The intention of the grant is to support an unanticipated growth of department need. Based on Baldwin’s growth pattern, the city needs more staff to sustain the city’s growth.
This matter will come forth at the next council meeting.
In other business at Tuesday’s work session:
•Baldwin’s council was given the opportunity to review the current contract with North Georgia Network, their wireless internet service provider since 2014. The provider recently increased their bandwidth from 25 megabits per second to 50 megabits per second. They are currently working to bump that number up to 100 megabits per second, but outdated technology and location makes this more complicated.
•Police Chief Chris Jones announced the promotion of Officer John Taylor.
•Lt. Michael Cragg was awarded Baldwin’s Firefighter of the Year Award.
•City offices will be closed January 16 in observation of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.