Baldwin made a move at its December meeting to update its city charter.
In a unanimous vote at the December 9 meeting, the Baldwin City Council approved a resolution to authorize the General Assembly to adopt a new city charter.
The city’s current charter was approved on March 28, 1986. Some state laws, that affect the city’s charter, dealing with elections have changed since that time.
The city has also hired a city administrator since the old charter was approved and the new charter reflects this position and the duties of the person holding this position.
The new city charter is a project that the council has been working on for some time.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the council:
•approved the hiring of an additional person in GCIC. Police chief Charles Webb said a new business coming in is expected to have 2,500 GCICs per month and his current staff already has a hard time keeping up with the workload. The council approved a budget amendment for $16,200 to fund the new position for the balance of this fiscal year. The yearly total for the position is $30,000. Webb said the new business is projected to bring in $63,000 annually for GCIC.
•unanimously approved the statewide mutual aid and assistance agreement. The Georgia Emergency Management Act, as amended gives the local governments of the State the authority to make agreements for mutual aid assistance in emergencies. Pre-existing agreements for mutual aid assistance in emergencies help to ensure the timely provision of mutual aid assistance and the reimbursement of costs incurred by those parties who render such assistance.
•held the first reading of the annexation ordinance for 13.46 acres owned by Edward L. Hatcher and James E. Hatcher located on B.C. Grant Road. The first reading was also held for the zoning amendment for this property to change from High Intensity in Habersham County to R3 (Multi-Family Housing) in the city. A townhome development is planned for this property.
