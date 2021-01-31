An election will be held this year for the mayor of Baldwin and two city council seats.
The Baldwin City Council approved the 2021 General Election Ordinance, setting the election for Tuesday, November 2, when at its January meeting.
The qualifying fee for the November 2, 2021, election is $35 for each position.
The positions up for election are: Mayor, currently held by Joe Elam; Post 4, currently held by Maarten Venter; and Post 5, currently held by Alice Venter.
Qualifying will be held Monday, August 16, through Friday, August 20, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Friday. Qualifying will take place at the Habersham County Elections and Voter Registration, 130 Jacob’s Way, Suite 101, Clarkesville.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting:
•Maarten Venter was sworn in to the vacant Post 4 council seat to serve a term that ends December 31, 2021. M. Venter was the only person to qualify for the special election that was set for March 16.
•Mayor Joe Elam gave the 2020 State of the City address. Elam said even though 2020 was a challenging year the city was able to make several accomplishments. Some of these were: becoming a Department of Community Affairs (DCA) compliant city by completing Fiscal Year 2017, 2018 and 2019 audits; signing an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) with Habersham County; entering an agreement with Habersham County for animal control; live streaming city council work sessions and regular meetings; being named a Tree City by the Arbor Day Foundation; purchasing a new ladder truck for the fire department; and receiving a fire engine from Lumpkin County.
•the council approved the updated invoice for repairs at the prison lift station from $25,125 to a total of $26,185 to come out of prison wastewater maintenance and operation fund revenues.
•finance director Melanie Chandler presented a Fiscal Year 2022 budget timeline with the first meeting with department heads set for January 27.
•the council met in closed session to discuss personnel. No action was taken.
•heard from Elam that the new city hall hours – 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays – are working well.
