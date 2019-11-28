The City of Baldwin is no longer making an effort to annex "unincorporated islands."
"The City of Baldwin is retracting the notices of annexation and will not continue to pursue annexing those properties the city has identified as 'unincorporated islands' and that are surrounded by the city limits of Baldwin," city manager Jerry Neace states. "Property owners that received a letter of notification of annexation will receive a letter in the coming days to let them know the city will no longer be attempting to annex their property under the current conditions described in the original letter."
Baldwin’s attempt to annex the "unincorporated islands” was an effort to improve the delivery of public safety services and "nothing more," Neace adds
From 2003 until 2018, Baldwin had provided emergency services to the “unincorporated islands,” as well as other parts of unincorporated Habersham County through an intergovernmental agreement with Habersham County.
"Over the years the cost of providing the emergency services to residents and businesses who were not in the City of Baldwin became more costly than the city could afford and it was not fair to continue to ask Baldwin citizens to pay the cost of providing emergency services to properties in unincorporated Habersham County," Neace said. "Negotiations with Habersham County toward a solution to the issues were unsuccessful resulting in the ending of the agreement in 2018. However, Habersham County 911 Center, as well as other agencies of the county, continued to dispatch Baldwin emergency services to unincorporated Habersham County. Baldwin responded to many of these calls trying to avoid a situation where our neighbors were refused service in an emergency situation. It became clear that a solution was needed. The attempted annexation was an effort to continue to provide emergency services to the families, homes and businesses near Baldwin so that most of these properties could receive emergency service from their nearest fire and police departments.
It was disappointing to learn that our efforts were met with incorrect assumptions, unfounded accusations and hostilities."
Some of the affected property owners have requested to continue to be annexed and the City will honor those requests wherever practical and allowed by state law, Neace said.
