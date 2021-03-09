The Baldwin City Council agreed Monday, March 8, to move forward with the city’s downtown park project.
The city received two bids on the project, with the low bidder being Zaveri Enterprises Inc., Lawrenceville, at $569,597. Funding for the project will come from Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) revenue.
The approval Monday allows the city’s engineering firm, Engineering Management Inc. (EMI). to move forward with the project, a move that could potentially save the city $100,00 or more, advised Scott Barnhart, public works director.
Barnhart stated the engineering would remove some items, but the park, located next to the Stew & Que Restaurant, would still be a finished product.
The city has already invested around $360,000 on the park project.
Barnhart said once the engineering is complete, the council will receive a revised cost to vote on.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business on Monday, the council:
•approved the following pay scale adjustment for the city’s fire department employees: $30.68 per hour for fire chief; $17.75 per hour for assistant chief; $16.75 per hour for captain/trainer; $16.50 per hour for lieutenant/fire investigator; $16 per hour for lieutenant; and $13 per hour for firefighters and part-time firefighters. The adjustments will not require a budget amendment for Fiscal Year 2021 due to several vacant positions in the fire department.
•discussed the city’s annual clean-up day. No clean-up day was held in 2020 due to COVID-19. The council discussed offering a service city-wide during April to pick up items put out on the street. No dates were approved. Certain items will not be allowed for pick-up, including tires, batteries and paint.
•unanimously approved a FY2021 budget amendment to move $2,507 from the legal fees budget to election expenses to cover 2020 elections costs to Habersham County Elections.
•approved Zions Bank to provide disclosure services for the city’s bond refinancing at a cost of $1,500 for the first year and $500 annually. The city will request a contract to be signed upon approval by city attorney Bubba Samuels.
•unanimously approved spending an amount not to exceed $31,750 to EMI to provide evaluation of the following Banks County road improvements: Baldwin Heights Drive, Davidson Street, Vista Lane and Ivory Drive. The funding will come out of Banks County T-SPLOST revenue. The work by EMI will include measurements to determine quantities in order to prepare construction cost estimates, provide design, bid and construction services to include preparation of a request for proposal (RFP), bid phase management, construction management and engineering, construction inspection and project close out.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
On Monday, Mayor Joe Elam announced the following:
•city offices will be closed on Friday, April 2, in observance of Good Friday.
•water and sewer rate increases will be effective on the bills due on April 20.
