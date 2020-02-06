The City of Baldwin is moving forward with establishing a noise ordinance.
At a city council meeting on Jan. 27, city administrator Jerry Neace presented the council with a draft ordinance for consideration. The proposed noise ordinance is a “stand-alone” ordinance, Neace advised. It will not be a part of the police powers ordinance, as has been the case in the past.
The new ordinance provides sections on: definitions, scope, excessive noise, specific prohibitions, special permits, penalties, effective date, severability and repeal of conflicting ordinances to the extent of the conflict.
The council was to discuss the proposed ordinance further at the meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the courtroom at the Baldwin Police Department on Willingham Avenue. See next week's issue for coverage of that meeting.
CITIZEN SPEAKS OUT
At the Jan. 27 meeting, Baldwin resident Erik Keith spoke to the council about the water and sewer connection fees for a home he plans to build on four acres he owns on Baldwin Falls Road. He said the almost $8,000 fee was the highest of four towns that he contacted. Keith said when he contacted his loan company his loan officer’s comment was, “These (connection fees) are extremely high.”
Mayor Joe Elam explained to Keith that the recently-approved connection fees were an attempt to keep water and sewer rates low for customers currently on the city’s systems.
“We don’t want our current customers to have to pay for new developers coming onto our systems,” Elam said.
Council member Jeff Parrish said the connection fees were approved in order for new developers to pay when they come onto the system and shift that burden from the customers who are going to be living in the city for the long term.
FINANCIAL REPORT
Finance director Melanie Chandler presented the quarterly finance report for Oct. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2019.
“Both revenues and expenses are where they need to be at this time in the budget cycle,” Chandler said. “Jerry (Neace) and myself are keeping a close watch on this and meeting with department heads if the need arises.”
Chandler submitted proposed Fiscal Year 2019 budget amendments for council consideration. She said these are budget amendments needed to close out the FY2019 budget ending June 30, 2019.
The council will vote on these at an upcoming meeting.
New council member Stephanie Almagno said she was not prepared to vote on them at the Jan. 27 meeting.
CLOSED SESSION
The council met in closed session for approximately 20 minutes, with a legal counsel representative from the city’s insurance company in attendance, to discuss pending litigation.
When the meeting re-opened, Mayor Elam stated, “A decision was made in closed session. However, we can’t disclose it at this time.”
Under the Georgia Open Meetings Law, a vote can not be taken in closed session. Votes must be taken in open session.
