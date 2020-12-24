The Baldwin City Council approved at its recent council meeting holding a special called election on March 16, 2021, to fill the vacant Post 4 city council seat.
The seat has been vacant since the September 2020 resignation of Jeff Parrish.
Qualifying for the March election will be held Monday, January 11, 2021, through Friday, January 15, 2021, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Friday.
The qualifying fee is $35.
Qualifying will take place at Habersham County Elections and Voter Registration, 130 Jacob’s Way, Suite 101, Clarkesville.
The person elected will begin serving immediately and will serve until the term ends on December 31, 2021.
If a run-off is required, it will be held on April 13, 2021.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the council approved the following items:
•annexation and rezoning request from Lula Capital LLC for property located on Wilbanks Rd. – with a reduction in density.
•purchase of a mini-excavator and trailer at a cost not to exceed $50,000 – to be funded with Banks County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) 3 revenue.
•$25,126 in repairs to the Lee Arrendale State Prison lift station – to be paid out of the prison operating and maintenance fund.
•2021 Habersham County Inmate Agreement.
•variance request for Adams Homes AEC LLC on six lots in the Highland Pointe Subdivision – reducing the front setback to 20 feet instead of 35.
•variance request for a special use for Glenn and Donna Nix to combine six tracts of property into one and place a double-wide manufactured home on the property.
•water and sewer rate increase effective March 31, 2021.
•Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) loan agreement to fund a water transmission line from the city’s water distribution plant to the J. Warren pump station. The loan is for $1.036 million – 30-percent principal forgiveness ($310,800) – with the balance financed at 2.59 percent interest.
•a property bid packet for 18.95 acres on Industrial Blvd. that is owned by the city – bids will be accepted until 3 p.m. on January 30, 2021.
•recognized Cody Cantrell at the 2021 Public Works Employee of the Year. Public works director Scott Barnhart presented a plaque to Cantrell.
