The Baldwin City Council, on Monday, September 27, during the council meeting re-set the October work session meeting to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, in the courtroom at the police department.
The council agreed to change the date from Tuesday, October 5, due to the council retreat planned for 2-5 p.m. on Monday, October 4, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, at Brasstown Valley in Young Harris.
