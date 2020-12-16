The Baldwin City Council will hold a special called meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, in the courtroom at the police department.
There are two items on agenda for the meeting: Alcohol Ordinance amendment to allow for the sale of alcoholic beverages on Christmas Day by licensed sellers in the city; and the reading of an administrative policy.
