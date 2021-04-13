City of Baldwin residents are being reminded to get their unwanted furniture and other large items curbside by Monday, April 26, for pick up by city employees.
This is the city’s alternative to its annual clean-up day for 2021.
Residents are asked to call city hall at 706-778-6341 to get on the schedule for pick up.
