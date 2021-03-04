A vote on continued improvements to the downtown park project will be on the agenda when the Baldwin City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 8.
The city council discussed the two bids received for the downtown park project at a work session held Tuesday night. The bids were opened on February 8.
Public works director Scott Barnhart said there could possibly be $100,000 in savings by allowing the engineer to do "line item value engineering." This would remove some items, but the product would still be a finished product, Barnhart advised.
At the March 8 meeting, the council will vote to either move forward with the project with "line item value engineering" or abandoned the project.
The city currently has around $550,000 in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds available for the project. The city has already spent around $360,000 on the downtown park project.
OTHER ITEMS
Other items discussed at the work session on Tuesday that will be on the city council agenda for a vote at the meetings coming up in March include the following:
•payment of a $3,507 bill to Habersham County Elections for handling the city’s 2020 elections. The council entered an inter-governmental agreement with the county in 2015 to handle city elections. Finance director Melanie Chandler advised only $1,000 was budget in 2020 for elections. Chandler recommended the budget be amended and the extra $2,507 be taken out of the legal fees line item. The council will vote on this issue at the meeting set for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 8.
•a threshold for small past due balances. City administrator Emily Woodmaster advised the city has 60 personal and real property tax bills that are more than three years past due and 36 of those accounts are less than $75. Woodmaster said it would cost more to engage a service to collect these accounts than the city would receive. The city also has roughly 300 enterprise fund accounts that are more than two years past due that total $217,000 – with $11,000 of this total being less than $50 per account. The council discussed setting a threshold for tax bills at less than $75 over three years past due and enterprise fund bills at less than $40 or $50 over two years past due. The council asked Woodmaster to see additional information from city attorney Bubba Samuels on this issue and bring back to the council for a vote on at the March 22 meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting on Tuesday:
•Mayor Joe Elam announced that city offices will be closed on Friday, April 2, in observance of Good Friday.
•Elam reminded everyone that the water and sewer rate increases will be effective on the bills due on April 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.