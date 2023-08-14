BALDWIN COUNCIL MEETS

Baldwin officials are shown at the city council meeting last week.

Rules and regulations of the Baldwin Cemetery were discussed at last week's meeting of the Baldwin City Council. Leaders are working to ensure the regulations are up to standard for the community.

Changes have been made to clearly state the requirements in place regarding internment, visitation, upkeep, purchase of lots, and more. Due to a recent conflict with a citizen, it will be emphasized that caskets are required to be placed in a vault to accommodate the sinking/settling of the ground over time, the lot has been paid in full, the person arranging for burial has appropriate records, and that the lot is not used beyond its capacity.

