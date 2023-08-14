Rules and regulations of the Baldwin Cemetery were discussed at last week's meeting of the Baldwin City Council. Leaders are working to ensure the regulations are up to standard for the community.
Changes have been made to clearly state the requirements in place regarding internment, visitation, upkeep, purchase of lots, and more. Due to a recent conflict with a citizen, it will be emphasized that caskets are required to be placed in a vault to accommodate the sinking/settling of the ground over time, the lot has been paid in full, the person arranging for burial has appropriate records, and that the lot is not used beyond its capacity.
A vote on this will be taken when the city council meets Monday night.
In other business, council discussed:
•adding the resolution to the budget adoption that recognizes the city adopted and is operating under an annual balanced budget for the General and Enterprise Fund for FY24.
•reauthorization of the Special Election Resolution to fill the mayor seat. In contrast to the original documentation, all elections for Mayor and Council members shall be by plurality vote in accordance with the Baldwin City Charter. This has to be done in order to promote the legal ad for the election.
These issues will also be brought to a vote on Monday night’s council meeting.
•Baldwin will be hosting the first ever Movie in the Market at 7:30 p.m. on August 25. Bring chairs and blankets to the Baldwin Farmers’ Market for a free screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Light concessions will be available with all proceeds going to the “Shop with a Hero” program.
•The City of Baldwin is now accepting vendors for the Sixth Annual Fall Festival on October 21. Baldwin welcomes food trucks, crafters, and non-profits to sign up for a booth and part of the yearly celebration of Baldwin and the surrounding community. Vendor applications are available online at www.cityofbaldwin.org or by emailing baldwinevents@cityofbaldwin.org.
