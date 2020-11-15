A Baldwin woman was the victim of fraud after receiving a message on social media that she had won a Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Giveaway.
The woman responded to the message and gave her personal information, including Social Security number and bank information, including to the report filed at the Banks County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was also told to deposit $3,000 in a new checking account in her name that the offender had opened to cover the fees for winning the prize, which she did.
Due to the fraudulent activity, the woman’s accounts were frozen and she could not receive her retirement or Social Security checks.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the sheriff’s office include the following:
•battery at Commerce Inn during a domestic dispute when a man said he and his “home girl were in an argument about his extra-curricular activities outside of their relationship.” The verbal dispute reportedly turned physical and the woman was hit. A window in the motel room was also broken.
•trespassing behind Home Depot at Banks Crossing when a man was threatening suicide and was removed and taken to an area hospital.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man went through the self-scan line and did not scan all of the items he put in his bag.
•abandoned vehicle at a Hwy. 63 location.
•weed eater stolen from the back of a truck at the Scottish Inn at Banks Crossing.
•a Simmons Road, Baldwin, said when he returned home from work he found a mound of dirt at the end of his driveway.
•domestic dispute at a McDonald Circle, Commerce, location when a woman said her ex-boyfriend took her phone and vehicle.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man put spraypaint bottles in a backpack and left the store without paying.
•abandoned vehicle at an I-85 location.
•reports of a man harassing people in the parking lot of Pizza Hut.
•a person reported missing out of Madison County was found at the Baldwin Temple sitting on the ground meditating.
•reports of a reckless driver on Hwy. 441 in Baldwin.
•hit and run accident at Eisenhower Drive, Commerce
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man took soft drinks and pens and left the store without paying for them.
•tools stolen from three work trucks at the sub power station on Webbs Creek Road, Commerce.
•property damage at Clayton Street Subway on Hwy. 441, Commerce.
•verbal domestic dispute at a Moss Mill Road, Baldwin, address.
•domestic dispute between a woman and her adult son at an Ambers Lane, Commerce, location.
•a Commerce man reported receiving threats over social media.
•vandalism at Banks County High School to nine cars left in the parking lot while students went to an away football game.
