Banks County 4-H'ers brought home many awards from the springtime state youth livestock shows at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry in mid-February.
"These 4-H'ers exhibited their heifers, market hogs, lambs and goats with great success," stated Zach McCann, Banks County Agriculture and Natural Resource Agent. "These competitors have been caring for and working with their animals for the past several months preparing for the final show of the season for most species."
In the cattle ring, heifers were shown by Cooper Edge, Cate Gilbert and Rylee Hebb. Cooper was the champion 5th grade showman and placed 3rd with his Shorthorn plus heifer. Cate Gilbert placed 5th in 4th grade showmanship and won her class with her Hereford heifer. Rylee Hebb placed 4th with her Simmental heifer.
Aubrey McClure was the lone market hog exhibitor, placing 1st with one of her gilts and placing 8th in her other. The February market hog show has over 1,200 pigs
Annielee Bagwell, Berklee Bagwell, Jordan Pritchett, and Scarlett Gordon showed in the state doe show. Jordan Pritchett earned the Master 4-H showman award for being the overall top showman from any age in 4-H. Annielee was the champion 5th grade showman and Berklee placing 2nd in her showmanship class. Scarlett Gordon placed 5th in her showmanship class in her first time competing in Perry.
Annielee and Berklee Bagwell also showed sheep at the State 4-H ewe show. Annielee placed 2nd in her showmanship class and Berklee Bagwell place 5th in hers. Berklee also placed 1st with her ewe in their class.
“We are extremely proud of the amount of work and dedication that these young people put into their projects," McCann said. "They are gaining great lessons in responsibility and work ethic that will serve them well for years to come.”
For any information on showing livestock with 4-H, contact the Banks County Extension Office at 706-677-6230 or by email at zmccann@uga.edu.
