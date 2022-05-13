Please summarize your background.
Charlotte and I have lived in Banks County for 43 years. Our children, Suzanne and Bray, were born here and graduated from our school system before attending college. I graduated from the University of South Carolina with a BS degree in marketing. After graduating, I spent over 50 years in sales with two major pharmaceutical companies before retiring.
Why are you the most qualified person for the position?
I have worked with people all of my life in sales. The last 12 years have been spent working with and for the people of Banks County. I have completed all of the certifications that are required for the position of commissioner. Listening to the people is one of the major parts of this position.
What do you consider to be the key issues facing the office you are seeking?
I believe in the present and the future a key issue is the growth we are seeing in our county. When we have too much growth, it puts a burden on our roads, fire department, schools, and sheriff department. I will work with all the people involved to control the growth to benefit the people in Banks County to preserve what have and love about our county. We have the lowest millage rate in Banks County in 20 years. This year, I will work to continue the trend.
Growth is a hot topic....
Growth is something we can not stop but we can control for the best interest of Banks County. We can make sure all of our short and long term plans shows what is best for our county. If growth does occur, it has to be in the appropriate areas and we need small growth that helps our tax base and does not put a burden on our infrastructure and citizens.
