Please summarize your background.
I am a lifelong resident of Banks County. Not only did I graduate from Banks County High School, but my parents, wife, and daughters did as well. My grandmother, Wille Maude Gardiner, taught 4th grade for over 40 years in this county, and my mother, Barbara Ann, worked in the school cafeteria for many years. My wife, Louann, and I have been married for 44 years and are blessed with 2 daughters and 4 grandchildren. My grandson, Caden Cotton, just graduated with Honors, from Banks County High School.
Throughout my life, I have had the honor to serve as a member of Mt. Carmel Volunteer Fire Department, with many years as Chief. That experience was very humbling and many relationships were built with a multitude of citizens.
Why are you the most qualified person for this position?
There are three other men seeking this position that have outstanding character and who also want to serve this county to the best of their abilities. For me, I feel like I would be the most qualified due to my past experience as a county commissioner. From 1988 to 1994, the citizens of this county elected, and trusted me to serve them. I was one of the first Banks County Commissioners to be certified by the association of county commissioners of the state of Georgia. During my terms, many projects were voted on and completed to better our county. For example, the creation of the Banks County Fire Chief’s Association, the construction of the first Senior Citizen Building, completion of Banks County’s water reservoir and water department, and planning established for Banks County Recreation Department. These are just a few items that were accomplished during my terms and continue to be improved on each year since.
All of these accomplishments were a team effort. The board members and I listened to many concerns and issues that the people of Banks County were facing. We made decisions to benefit the citizens, while be mindful of budgetary parameters. During that time, our county was among some of the lowest mileage rates around. As shown during this time, I am still committed to serving the people of this great county.
What do you consider to be the key issues facing the office you are seeking? If elected, what would be your plans on how to address these issues?
Growth is coming. Banks County has always been an agricultural county. With the new industries arising, we as citizens of Banks County are faced with how to properly expand and handle the growth while maintaining our rural environment that we love so much. One thing that I learned from my time as a past commissioner is the importance of listening to the people. Citizens need to be informed and have an opportunity to voice their concerns and ideas. We have to carefully consider all options and the impact that those decisions will have on our schools, families, and businesses. I am totally invested in this county not only because of the lifelong love I have for it, but because of my children, my grandchildren, and your children and grandchildren. I appreciate the time each of you have spent considering me as commissioner. I will diligently work for you and make decisions that will help this county continue to prosper.
