Please summarize your background.
I am an Animal Scientist by training, with specialization in Beef cattle and Broiler Breeders. I graduated with Honors from The University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. Animal Agriculture has been a passion for me. I enjoy growing grass and having our cattle convert it into lbs of beef! I understand Banks County’s farm economy, and have seen a lot of similar rural settings across the country during my travel as Director Of Feed Operations for Viridiun/Organix Recycling. I have experience in sales, marketing, production, budgeting, and customer service. I also have experience working with Federal and State regulators to create solutions while keeping cost under control. Currently we farm full time, producing hatching eggs, beef calves and hay. I am married to my beautiful wife Brittney and we have 4 children. We attend church at Nails Creek Baptist Church. I am a past President of the Banks County Cattlemen’s Association. I currently sit on the Board of Directors at Banks County Farm Bureau, where I also have represented our county as the Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee Chair.
Why are you most qualified for this position?
I honestly hate these questions as all 4 of the men who are running for this seat are good, honest, hard working people who I feel are all capable of doing the job. However, I do think I bring a little different perspective to the table. For a while we have had a Board of Commissioners that’s a little older, a little set in their ways, and sometimes not the easiest to communicate with. I think one thing that would set me apart would be my desire to help and to inform citizens. It’s hard to know what’s happening in Atlanta or Washington, but it shouldn’t be hard to find out what’s going on in Banks County Government. While watching the budget hearings on the county’s newly created Facebook page, I saw that they have set aside a sizable amount of money for updating the county’s website. I want to make sure that the county website is customer service oriented, and includes features that allow residents to pay bills owed to the county online. There are many other examples of improvements in communication and services that I think can be executed to better serve the citizens of the county. I think we need a commitment to a culture of service for the residents of the county and I hope I can help plant a seed to move the county government in that direction.
What do you consider the key issues facing the office you are seeking? If elected, what would be your plans on how to address these issues?
The greatest challenge to the office in my mind will be positioning the county to be proactive to growth, while maintaining the identity of Banks County. It will be very important to me to ensure that Banks County is able to maintain control of Banks Crossing. With significant investment coming to the City of Commerce, just across the Jackson County line, the amount of growth opportunities for Banks Crossing will drastically increase over the next 4 years. I will look for opportunities that strategically grow the tax base, while limiting projects that are not revenue positive. We should be working very hard now to plan and prepare for how we respond to private investors needs, and steer them into areas that we have already made significant investment in infrastructure. We can concentrate our efforts and change a very small portion of our beautiful county to increase services to meet the expectations of our residents. Hopefully, we can grow the tax base faster than the cost of doing business as a county. This will be necessary to prevent an increase in property taxes for our residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.