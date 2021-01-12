Personnel items were approved by the Banks County Board of Education when it met Monday, Jan. 11.
Items approved included the following:
•Certified Resignation: Connie P. Shockley, teacher, effective May 31, 2021.
•Classified Resignations: Emily Angel, paraprofessional, effective May 28, 2021; and Katrina Boyd, bus driver, effective January 8, 2021.
•Classified New Hires: Clint Peterson, bus driver, effective for the remainder of 2020-21 school year; and Billy Whitlock, bus driver, effective February 1, 2021.
During the monthly principals’ reports:
•Banks County Primary School Principal Amanda Dale reported virtual learning is going well for the primary school students and staff. She said this is a learning curve both the students and the staff.
•Banks County Elementary School Principal Dana Simmons reported the school received a $4,300 Shoes That Fit Grant from Rack Room Shoes and this enabled the school to help students in need with shoes, socks, backpacks, etc. She said there is currently 26 students on virtual choice learning with the rest on virtual must learning.
Virtual choice is the student/parents/school allowing a student to be virtual all the time.
Virtual must is because the school system has gone virtual.
•Banks County Middle School Principal Mike Boyle reported attendance in both the school gym and Den 2.0 had been reduced to 33-percent for winter sports. He said the middle school has 32 students on virtual choice learning and the remaining 636 students are on virtual must.
•Banks County High School Principal Christine Bray reported 59 students are on virtual choice at the high school with the remaining on virtual must at this time. She said one positive at the high school is that currently there are no staff member positive for the COVID-19 virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.