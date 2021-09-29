The Banks County Board of Education approved several personnel items at its September meeting, including the following:
•Classified New Hires: Candice A. Looney, paraprofessional for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year; and Jesse Nicholson, maintenance tech for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.
Other items approved by the BOE include the following:
•CTAE programs for Fiscal Year 2022.
•Field Trip Requests: Banks County High School (BCHS) FCA to visit Homer United Methodist Church on October 1; Banks County Special Olympics to be held at BCHS on September 27.
•Project Requests: BCHS Volleyball to sponsor basket raffle and awareness fundraiser match, August 15-September 22; BCHS Drama to sponsor “Banks Got Talent” talent show on November 5; BCHS Drama to sponsor “Catch the Waves” children’s show on November 19; Banks County Elementary School (BCES) to sponsor hat fundraiser – sale of two styles of hats, September 13-October 29; BCES Music Program to sponsor sale of Soprano Readers and Music Books, September 24-November 17; BCES 5th Grade Gifted Program to sponsor partnership with The Blood Connection for students to hand out flyers to encourage people to sign up to be blood donors during the month of October; BCHS Drama Club to sponsor sale of T-shirts September 21-December 17; BCHS Drama Club to sponsor sale of microwave popcorn, September 21, 2021-May 31, 2022; BCHS Theater/Drama Club to sponsor candy sales, October 1-29; BCHS Cheer to sponsor creation and sales of football programs, 50/50 raffle at football games and sale of Banks County merchandise at football and basketball games, August 2021-March 2022; BCHS Cheer to sponsor sale of cheer raffle tickets for prizes, April 1, 2022-May 13, 2022; Banks County Middle School (BCMS) Sunshine Committee to sponsor faculty parking spot painting day, October 2; BCHS FBLA to sponsor sale of Country Meats Beef Sticks, October 1, 2021-April 30, 2022; and BCHS Auxiliary and Marching Band to obtain donations to raise money for Hydrocephalus Foundation, September 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.