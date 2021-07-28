The Banks County Board of Education approved two personnel items at its July meeting, including hiring Sarah J. Nix, teacher, and Wendy Cloer, paraprofessional.
In other action, the BOE approved the following:
•Banks County High School FCA to utilize the grassy area near the football stadium for Back to School Block Party August 18.
•Banks County Middle School Jr. Beta Club to visit Charleston, S.C.; OBX, N.C., May 15 – 20, 2022.
•BCHS FFA to visit Courtyard Suites, Buford, July 19-21.
•BCMS Jr. Beta Club to sponsor sale of Thirty-one Gifts, Sept. 1, 2021 – April 30, 2022.
•BCMS Jr. Beta Club to sponsor sale of Krispy Kreme Donut Certificates, September 1, 2021 – April 30, 2022.
•BCMS to sponsor sale of spirit apparel, car wash, calendar fundraiser, 50/50 cash raffle, TV ads & dances, August 1, 2021 – June 2, 2022.
•BCHS Football to sponsor sale of raffle tickets for cash raffle, July 1 – August 21, 2021.
•BCHS Football to sponsor sale of spirit gear, July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022.
•BCHS Football to sponsor golf tournament, hole sponsorships, raffle items, mulligans & string for ball placement, November 1, 2021 – May 31, 2022.
•BCHS Cheerleaders to sponsor creation & sales of football programs, 50/50 raffle at football games and sale of BC merchandise at football games, August, 2021 – March 31, 2022.
•BCHS Cheerleaders to sponsor sale of raffle tickets, April 1, 2022 –May 13, 2022.
•BCHS Cross Country to sponsor lap-a-thon based on laps run or flat donation, September 4-18, 2021.
•BCHS FCA to sponsor sale of t-shirts, August 6, 2021 – May 10, 2022.
•BCHS Tennis to sponsor sale of advertising banners and t-shirts, January 1 – May 10, 2022.
•BCHS Boys’ & Girls’ Basketball to sponsor sale of business ads, t-shirts, sweatshirts, season passes and half court shots during half time of games, September, 2021- March, 2022.
•BCMS/BCHS Baseball to sponsor sale of advertising signs for electronic display board, December 1, 2021 – February 14, 2022.
