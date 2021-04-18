The Banks County Board of Education approved several personnel items when it met on Thursday, April 15, including the following:
•retirements: Gayle Rylee, teacher; Gwyn McGee and Nora Sosebee, paraprofessionals, and Brenda Abernathy and Carole McDonald, bus drivers.
•resignations: Mary Manning and Seth Brownlee, teachers; Mary Boykin, counselor; and Sonya Suggs, paraprofessional.
•hired: Will Foster, assistant principal; Macie Fouche, Shelly Ledford and Jason Sexton, teachers; and Amy Rucker, bus driver.
