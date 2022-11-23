The Banks County Board of Education approved several personnel items in meetings held in November.
Those items included:
•hiring Ashlee R. Mayo as a paraprofessional for the remainder of the school year.
•approving the retirement of paraprofessional Lisa M. Enslen, effective Aug. 1, 2023.
•accepting the resignation of Katie Ward, nurse.
PROJECTS APPROVED
The BOE also approved the following projects:
•Banks County High School (BCHS) Boys’ & Girls’ Basketball to sponsor Coaches vs Cancer (Suits and Sneakers) event on December 16.
•BCHS Media Center to sponsor 31 Products and Gifts Sales, November 15 –December 2.
•BCHS FBLA to sponsor the sale of Chick-fil-a box lunches and Chick-fil-a biscuits twice per month, November, 2022 – May, 2023.
•Banks County Primary School (BCPS) FFA to sponsor the sale of flowers for Mother’s Day, December 1, 2022- May 30, 2023.
•Banks County Middle School (BCMS) Art to sponsor Square 1 Art with items to be sold after creating projects, March 24 – April 19, 2023.
•BCMS FFA to sponsor Adopt-A-Family fundraiser by collecting change November 29 - December 7, 2022.
•BCHS FFA to sponsor the sale of National Championship FFA T-shirts November 4 – 11, 2022.
•BCHS wrestling to sponsor the sale of T-shirts November 10 – 18, 2022.
CALENDAR APPROVED
The BOE also approved the 2023-2024 school calendar.

