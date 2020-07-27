The Banks County Board of Education approved the following items when it met on Monday, July 20:
•Banks County Middle School (BCMS) Jr. Beta Club request to visit Washington, D. C., May 16 – 21.
•BCMS to sponsor sale of T-shirts August 1 – May 31.
•BCMS to sponsor Hat Days August – May 31.
•BCMS to sponsor sale of spirit wear August 1 – May 31.
•BCMS to sponsor Half Court Shots at basketball games August 1 – May 31.
•BCMS to sponsor sale of advertisements to scroll on TV screens in building and sporting events August 1 – May 31.
•BCMS to sponsor car wash August 1 – May 31.
•BCMS to sponsor sale of Coca-Cola products August 1 – May 31.
•BCMS to sponsor school dances August 1 – May 31.
•BCMS to sponsor 50/50 raffles August 1 – May 31.
•Banks County High School (BCHS) Football to sponsor sale of advertisement packages July 1 – August 21.
•BCHS Football to sponsor Meat Sales Fundraiser July 1 – June 30.
•BCHS Football to sponsor sales of spirit wear July 1 – June 30.
•BCHS Volleyball to sponsor sale of advertisements to scroll on large screen during home games, July – September 2020.
•BCHS Cheer to sponsor sale of ads for BC Program, July – August 2020.
•BCHS Cheer to sponsor sale of ads for scoreboard for business and parents July – August 2020.
•BCHS Softball to sponsor sale of business advertisement signs and raffle tickets July – August 2020.
•BCHS Football to sponsor sale of chocolate milk, August 1, 2020 – May 1, 2021.
•BCHS Cross Country to sponsor Lapathon, August 7 – September 12, 2020.
•BCHS Cheer to sponsor sale of BC Apparel and spirit wear August, 2020 – end of season.
•BCHS Cheer to sponsor 50/50 Raffle Ticket Sales at home varsity football games, August – November, 2020.
•BCHS Cheer to sponsor sale of cookie dough August – September 2020.
•BCHS FFA to sponsor sale of BBQ chicken plates September 1 – October 2, 2020.
•BCHS Boys’ & Girls’ Basketball to sponsor sale of business ads, T-shirts, sweatshirts, season passes and half court shots, September 2020 – March 2021.
•BCHS FFA to sponsor cooking of BBQ chicken plates for annual JEMC meeting, September 17, 2020.
•BCHS Football to sponsor sale of Yeti Cooler Raffle Tickets, September 28 – October 30, 2020.
•BCHS Cheer to sponsor sale of Initial Outfitters Apparel/Accessories, October – November, 2020.
•BCHS FFA to sponsor sale of BBQ chicken plates, March 1 – April 1, 2021.
•BCHS Baseball to sponsor sale of advertisements for electronic scoreboard and 4x4 ads, January – March, 2021.
•BCHS Cheer to sponsor Laundry Detergent Sales, March – April, 2021.
•BCHS Football to sponsor Golf Tournament, March 1 – June 1, 2021.
•BCHS Cheer to sponsor Little Leopard Cheer Camp, Summer 2021.
