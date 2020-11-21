The Banks County Board of Education has set its 2021 meeting schedule.
The meetings will be held at 7 p.m. on the following dates in the Banks County Board of Education Conference Room: Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 14, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec .13.
The meeting dates for the 2021 work sessions are as follows: Jan. 7, Feb. 4, March 11, April 15, May 13, June 10, July 15, Aug. 12, Sept. 16, Oct. 14, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9.
