A Banks County business will be one of the industries featured in the Georgia High-Tech I-85 Corridor B2B Partnership virtual conference to be held on June 2.
Innovative technology firms from Georgia and Ontario, Canada, are invited to register and seek partnerships at conference.
The event, the first of an annual series, will feature Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan and highlight Georgia High-Tech I-85 Corridor firms and senior executives from SELIT North America, which is located in Banks County, as well as Panasonic North America, Georgia Power, the Georgia Center of Innovation for Energy Technology, The Ray and Ontario’s Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network.
In addition, four companies from Ontario and four from Georgia will also make short pitches to all speakers and attendees. The speakers from Georgia will also select some of the Ontario companies in attendance for a subsequent B2B program.
Value will be added through introductions between new clients and/or supply chain contacts, knowledge transfer, and/or opportunities to invest in new geographies.
Charles Turk, chairman of the Banks County Board of Commissioners said, “I am looking forward to adding value to the organizations in Banks County by fostering closer relationships with our Canadian partners.”
Scott Ledford, chairman of the Development Authority of Banks County, added, “It is great to see Banks County taking a leading role in developing of international partnerships, this will add value to the residents of Banks County.”
Georgia companies can register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4uDs8jNyS8-Q3LPiu7F5Wg.
The deadline to register is May 24.
For technical issues contact Mauricio.Ospina@ontario.ca.
The Georgia High-Tech I-85 Corridor extends from the intersection of Highway I-985 and I-85 to the South Carolina border through Gwinnett, Barrow, Jackson, Banks, Franklin and Hart Counties and the cities of Braselton and Commerce.
