The Banks County 4-H archery coaches hosted a multi-county archery tournament at the Banks County Recreation Department on January 3.
Over 120 archers competed at the tournament in both compound and recurve divisions. The tournament served as both practice for archers as well as an archery fundraiser.
At the end of the month, the Banks County 4-H archery team will compete at the Georgia 4-H state indoor competition in Perry.
"The Banks County 4-H staff is proud of the youth, parents, and coaches who have worked so hard this season," said Lauren Rose, Banks County extension coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.