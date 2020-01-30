Members of the Banks County 4-H Archery Team placed in the top five in the 4-H State Indoor Archery Tournament January 18 in Perry.
The following archers placed in the top 5 in the state: Cloverleaf Compound: 2nd Cody Ayers, Cloverleaf Recurve: 3rd Brett English, Senior Recurve Male: 2nd Grant English, Senior Recurve Female: 3rd Jaelynn Plantier, Senior Compound Male: 5th Tanner Foster and Senior Compound Female: 5th Lacey Williams.
The following archers competed: Madison Adams, Nova Aguilar, Cody Ayers, Hunter Bridges, Jacob Brown, Megan Burrell, Hunter Chapman, Colton Dodd, Luke Edwards, Tate Edwards, Brett English, Grant English, Logan Ferguson, Reagen Ferguson, Connor Hagwood, Jimmy Harrelson, Cannon Holloway, Taylor Jordan, Josh LeQuier, Emily Mainor, Harlie Meeks, Ryan Nelson, Maddox Parr, Jaelynn Plantier, Abi Grace Roberts, Thomas Roberts, Matt Sanders, Jake Smith, Kelden Smith, Hunter Taylor, Keven Tullis, Levi Ventrice, and Lacey Williams.
Coaches for the Banks County 4-H Archery Team are: John Adams, Jamey Foster, Jason Sanders, Kevin Stephens, Alex Wiley, Ben Brown, Troy Grizzle, Barry Nelson, Matthew Ayers and Chris Holloway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.