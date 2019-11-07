The Banks County 4-H Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging Team teaches 4H’ers about cotton as an agriculture commodity. The 4H’ers gain decision-making skills related to purchasing goods and services while maximizing resources. The contest has two competition areas: judging classes and commercials.
Members are required to judge four classes of consumer items or services. Each class contains a set of items and a situation statement. This statement describes a fictional consumer and gives their needs to consider when choosing an item. These needs may include age, gender, available money, lifestyles, school or job status, or other preferences.
“The other part of the competition requires each 4H’er to present a commercial for a cotton-based product. The commercial not only teaches students how to do public speaking, but also the importance of cotton and agriculture to our society,” states Lauren Rose, Banks County extension coordinator.
Banks County participated in the Area Contest in Gainesville on October 28. The Junior Team of Alivia Bernier, Caitlin Bernier and Emily Mainor placed sixth overall. Caitlin Bernier placed first in junior cotton commercials. The Senior Team of Georgia Simmons and Megan Burrell placed tenth overall.
Banks County 4-H is proud of all team members who participated in the Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging Team this year.
