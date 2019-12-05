Banks County 4-H members competed at Northeast District Cloverleaf Project Achievement on November 23 at Union County Middle School.
4-H Cloverleaf Project Achievement is a speaking competition where 4-H members must write and perform a four to six minute speech on a topic of their choice. Twenty-six 4-6 grade students from Banks County 4-H competed against 10 other counties in Northeast Georgia.
Banks County 4-H 4th grade participants were: Kaira Baird-Arts (1st Place), Paxton Davis-Outdoor Survival Skills (1st Place) and Jeremiah Roger-Paleontology (1st Place).
Banks County 4-H 5th grade participants were: Alivia Bernier-Dog Care and Training (2nd Place), Carlos Ocasio-Archeology (2nd Place), Morgan Sparks-Environmental Science (2nd Place), Ada Rae Thomas-Historic People (1st Place), Annabelle Wofford-Horse (2nd Place), Roman Riley-Poultry (1st Place), Harlie Meeks-Team Sports (1st Place), Ella Langford-Veterinary Science (1st Place), Rusch Goswick-Wildlife (1st Place) and Jackie McCain-Wildlife (Honorable Mention).
Banks County 4-H 6th grade participants were: Miranda Black-Arts (2nd Place), Tiana Roger-Historic Places and Events (Honorable Mention), Baleigh Whitehead-Marine and Coastal Ecology (Honorable Mention), Adysen Chastain-Performing Arts General (1st Place),
Several 4-H Teen Leaders from Banks County helped judge projects and helped supervise participants, including: Caitlin Bernier, Matthew Embrick, Katie Langford, Emily Mainor, Jordan Pritchett and Abigail Seagraves.
Banks County 4-H/Extension Staff Lauren Rose, Macy Dalton, and Zach McCann served as chaperones for the event as well as judges.
Banks County Extension Coordinator and 4-H Agent Lauren Rose states, “4-H District Project Achievement is one of the toughest competitions 4-H has to offer. I am very proud of all of our Banks County 4-Hers and how they competed this weekend.”
