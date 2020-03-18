Banks County 4-H members competed at Northeast District Project Achievement March 6-8 at Rock Eagle 4-H Center. 4-H District Project Achievement is a speaking competition where 4-H members must write and perform a 10-12-minute speech on a topic of their choice. Nine 7-12 grade students from Banks County 4-H competed against 40 other counties in Northeast Georgia.
Banks County 4-H Juniors (7-8 graders) were: Marisa Aguilar-Plant and Soil Science (1st place), Caitlin Bernier-Better Breakfast (1st place), Emily Hill-Photography (1st place), Raeden Hunter-Veterinary Science (2nd place) and Emily Mainor-Performing Arts Dance (1st place).
Banks County 4-H Seniors (9-12 graders) were: Megan Burrell-Target Sports (2nd place), Jordan Pritchett-Veterinary Science (1st place), Georgia Simmons-Environmental Science (3rd place) and Shawn Smith-Outdoor Recreation.
Senior 4-H member Jordan Pritchett will compete again this summer at 4-H State Congress to try and win state in his project against all other district 4-H winners.
Shawn Smith was recognized at the 2020 Georgia 4-H Senior Banquet for his outstanding participation in Banks County 4-H since the 4th grade. Shawn was awarded with his 4-H graduation honor cords and a 4-H memory book.
Caitlin Bernier and Emily Mainor completed their term as 2019-2020 Northeast District Junior Board members. Bernier and Mainor planned District Project Achievement and led assemblies throughout the weekend.
In addition to youth winning their projects, Banks County 4-H members Marisa Aguilar and Georgia Simmons were elected to serve on the 2020-2021 Northeast District Board of Directors. Only eight youth each year are chosen for this high honor. Aguilar and Simmons had to go through a rigorous application process, as well as campaign against other 4-H students in Northeast Georgia.
Banks County 4-H was recognized for having the highest percentage of 1st place winners at the competition, with over 60 percent of participants winning first place honors.
Banks County Extension Coordinator and 4-H Agent Lauren Rose states, “4-H District Project Achievement is one of the toughest competitions 4-H has to offer. I am very proud of all nine Banks County 4-Hers and how they competed at District Project Achievement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.