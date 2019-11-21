Banks County 4-H members Caitlin Bernier, Emily Hill, Raeden Hunter, Emily Mainor, and Cherish Thompson attended the Georgia 4-H Junior Conference on Nov. 16-17.
Held annually at Rock Eagle 4-H Center, Junior Conference is a two day recreational and educational opportunity planned for 4-H’ers in the sixth through eighth grades. The weekend includes a mix of workshops and education sessions, along with opportunities for community service and exhibits, planned by and led by the Junior Board of Directors. Recreational programs for 4-H’ers are included to allow 4-H’ers to interact with youth from all over Georgia. Educational workshops, community service and recreation are led by high school-aged teen leaders.
Highlights of the weekend included:
•Junior Conference brings together 4-H delegations from across the state of Georgia, giving the chance to meet new friends across county lines
•Engage in hands-on workshops and educational sessions
•Participate in recreation and hear a performance from the Georgia 4-H performing arts group, Clovers and Co.
•Learn more about 4-H opportunities and project work through the exhibit fair
•Complete community service projects benefiting communities across Georgia
At Junior Conference, Banks County donated over 120 pounds of pop-tabs to benefit the Ronald McDonald House charity.
“Banks County 4-H staff is proud of all the delegates who attended Junior Conference,” said Lauren Rose, Banks County Extension coordinator.
