Banks County 4-H Service Clovers Performs Community Service Over Thanksgiving Break

Banks County 4-H members in grades 4-11 performed community service over Thanksgiving Break on November 25, 2019 at the Banks County Senior Center. 4-H members in attendance were Emily Mainor, Alivia Bernier, Caitlin Bernier, Emily Hill, Morgan Sparks, Sam Ledford, Paxton Davis, Kelden Smith, Jordan Pritchett, Noah Phillips, Anna Blake Ausburn, Will Perry, Matthew Perry and Kavin Barnette.
4-H members made Thanksgiving cards for Seniors and played board games with them to spread holiday cheer. Banks County 4-H is thankful for our partnership with the Banks County Senior Center. The kids love spending time with the Seniors and the Seniors feel the same way about the kids!
Banks County 4-H Service Clovers is a club that meets monthly to perform various community service projects around the county. All Banks County youth in grades 4-12 are invited to participate. If your child is interested in joining Banks County 4-H Service Clovers, contact the Banks County Extension Office at 706-677-6230.
