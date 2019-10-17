Banks County 4-H members competed at the Georgia National Fair livestock shows in Perry, on October 3-5.
“The Banks County 4-H livestock show team represented Banks County very well, with all members placing well in showmanship and market classes,” stated Lauren Rose, Banks County Extension Coordinator.
The Banks County 4-H livestock show team consisted of Berklee Bagwell, first grade; Annielee Bagwell, fourth grade; Cooper Edge, fourth grade; Jordan Pritchett, 11th grade and Luke Wheatley, fifth grade.
Berklee Bagwell placed seventh in first grade goat showmanship. In weight class she placed ninth and 11th with her goats.
Annielee Bagwell placed fourth in fourth grade goat showmanship. In weight class she placed fifth with both of her goats. She also placed 12th in fourth grade lamb showmanship. In weight class she placed sixth and 20th with her lambs.
Cooper Edge placed eighth in fourth grade heifer showmanship. In weight class he placed fifth with his heifer.
Jordan Pritchett was the showmanship point circuit champion for senior goat exhibitors. Pritchett placed eighth in 11th grade goat showmanship. He placed third and fifth with his goats in weight class. Pritchett also placed fifth in 11th grade lamb showmanship and placed ninth and 11th in market lamb weight classes.
Luke Wheatley won first place in his goat market class and was division five champion for market goat does.
“Banks County 4-H is proud of these youth livestock showmen and all the hard work they have put into their projects this year,” states Rose.
