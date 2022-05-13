Forty Banks County 4-H archers traveled to Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton to compete in the State Outdoor shoot. Over 500 competitors from all across the state attended the shoot, but Banks County stood out from the crowd, placing in the top five in 5 different divisions.
Top scorers included: Brett English (First place—Cloverleaf Recurve); Henry Payne (Fifth place—Cloverleaf Recurve); Nova Aguilar (Fifth place—Cloverleaf Compound); Cody Ayers (Fifth place—Junior Compound); Grant English (First place—Senior Recurve); Jaelynn Plantier (Fifth place—Senior Recurve); and Tanner Foster (Fourth place—Senior Compound).
The Cloverleaf Recurve team of Brett English, Henry Payne and Brendan Jordan also took first place.
The Cloverleaf Compound team of Logan Ferguson, Nova Aguilar, Josh LeQuier and Jacob Brown took home second, as well as the Junior Compound team of Cody Ayers, Luke Wheatley, Cannon Holloway and Harlie Meeks.
Both the Senior Recurve and Compound teams were recognized, earning second and third place respectively.
Members of the Senior Recurve team were Grant English, Jaelynn Plantier, Emily Mainor, and Savanna Shafer; the Senior Compound team was made up of Matt Sanders, Tate Edwards, Madison Adams, and Ryan Nelson.
"All archers represented Banks County with sportsmanship and integrity," Susie Burton stated. "The archers were supported by their excellent volunteer coaches: John Adams, Alfonso Aguilar, Matt Ayers, Ben Brown, Chris Holloway, Barry Nelson, Jason Sanders, and Hunter Taylor. This program would not be possible without their expertise and dedication."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.