Thirty-four Banks County 4-H archers traveled to Perry to compete in the 4-H State Indoor Event. Over 600 competitors from all across the state shot attended the shoot, but Banks County stood out from the crowd, placing in the top five in 7 of 11 divisions.
Top scorers included: Tanner Foster (2nd place – Senior Male Compound); Reagen Ferguson (4th place – Senior Female Compound); Jaelynn Plantier (5th place – Senior Female Recurve); Cody Ayers (3rd place – Junior Male Compound); Nova Aguilar and Logan Ferguson (2nd and 4th places – Cloverleaf Compound); and Brendan Jordan (5th place – Cloverleaf Recurve).
Special recognition goes to Grant English, Emily Mainor, and Brett English, who each won 1st place in their respective divisions (Senior Male Recurve, Senior Female Recurve, and Cloverleaf Recurve).
"All archers represented Banks County with sportsmanship and integrity," states Susan Burton, Banks County 4-H/FACS agent. "The archers were supported by their excellent volunteer coaches: John Adams, Alfonso Aguilar, Matt Ayers, Ben Brown, Chris Holloway, Barry Nelson, Jason Sanders, and Hunter Taylor. The team returns to practices this week, as they look forward to April’s State Outdoor competition."
