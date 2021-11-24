Twenty-six Banks County 4th, 5th, and 6th graders traveled to Rock Eagle 4-H Center on Nov. 13 to compete in this year’s Cloverleaf District Project Achievement contest. Banks County 4-H'ers brought home several awards from the competition.
Through the 4-H Project Achievement process, youth explore an area of interest, gain knowledge and skills in that area, and prepare presentations and evidence of learning. 4-H’ers develop leadership, creativity, public speaking, independent thinking, and recordkeeping skills.
Over 200 4-H’ers from 15 Northeast Georgia counties competed at Rock Eagle.
Banks County took first place in seven project areas: 4th & 5th grade Crafts, 4th & 5th grade Entomology, 4th & 5th grade Freshwater Fish and Shellfish, 4th & 5th grade Marine & Coastal Ecology, 4th & 5th grade Veterinary Science, 4th & 5th grade Wildlife, and 6th grade Paleontology. Several Banks County 4-H’ers were also awarded second or third place or were designated as honorable mention in their project areas.
Participation in 4-H Project Achievement helps develop research, writing, and presentation skills. These skills in turn help youth perform better on school-related tasks and tests, becoming self-directed learners. The ultimate aim of the Project Achievement process is to assist 4-H’ers in becoming contributing members of society and work-ready young adults.
This year’s participants were: Layla Angel, Skylar Armour, Izzy Brazis, Caroline Brown, Hannah Carter, Kimber Cummings, Paxton Davis, William Ferraro, Addison Hardgrave, Hunter Hook, Mallory Hunter, Caleb Langford, Riley Lathem, Rylee Lefevre, Hannah Long, Delilah Murray, Bailee Powell, Andrew Riley, Fiona Rose, Bentley Rylee, Londyn Rylee, Rachel Simmons, Elijah Thomason, Rebekah Thomason, Abigail Wade, and Katie Wofford. Teen leaders Marisa Aguilar, Raeden Hunter, Katie Langford, Ella Langford, and Roman Riley were essential to the smooth operation of the day, as well as volunteers Angela and Robert Riley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.