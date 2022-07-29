Recent Banks County graduate Georgia Simmons traveled to Atlanta the week of July 18 to attend Georgia 4-H’s annual State Congress. Simmons has served as Vice President of the 4-H State Board for the 2021-2022 program year. She fulfilled her duties by presiding over a leadership banquet, and assisted her colleagues in installing the new 2022-2023 State Board.
Simmons also attended State Congress as a competitor in the Project Achievement competition. After winning the district level competition in March, Simmons was named the Northeast delegate to State Congress in her project area, Wildlife and Marine Sciences.
