Despite the Georgia National Fair being canceled, the youth livestock shows went on during the first two weekends of October.
Banks County had seven 4-H’ers competing with their animals: Annielee Bagwell (5th grade), Berklee Bagwell (2nd grade), Cate Gilbert (4th grade), Cooper Edge (5th grade), Adam Leyfield (1st Grade), Aubrey McClure (5th grade) and Jordan Pritchett (12th grade).
Annielee and Berkley Bagwell both showed sheep and goats, with Annielee placing second in the state for fifth grade showmanship in market lambs.
Jordan Pritchett showed sheep and goats, as well as serving as a Georgia National Fair Ambassador. Jordan placed well with his goats and won second places in market lamb showmanship for 12th grade. In addition to exhibiting his livestock projects, he represented the Fair throughout both weekends as well as commentating for the live broadcast of the shows online.
Cate Gilbert and Cooper Edge showed cattle. Cate placed sixth in the state for fourth grade showmanship and her Hereford heifer won her class.
Aubrey McClure and Adam Leyfield both exhibited market hogs during the second weekend of the livestock shows.
"We are very proud of the work these 4-H’ers have put into their projects throughout the year and during the show," Zach McCann, Banks County Agriculture and Natural Resource Agent said. "They showed dedication and determination during a year with several challenges."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.