Banks County 4-H Member Jordan Pritchett competed at Georgia 4-H State Congress July 22-23, 2020 through a virtual format due to the Covid pandemic. Pritchett competed in the Veterinary Science project and came in second.
To advance to 4-H State Congress, Pritchett first had to win at Northeast District Project Achievement, which was held at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in March.
This competition includes creating a cumulative portfolio as well as presenting a twelve-minute speech. Pritchett competed with other district winner from across the state of Georgia.
Pritchett was also recognized as a Georgia 4-H special event winner at the Annual State Congress. Pritchett was recognized for being a state champion and Master 4-Her with his livestock project.
"Banks County 4-H is proud of Pritchett for representing the local 4-H program so well at the state level," Lauren Rose, Banks County extension coordinator states.
For more information on the Banks County 4-H program, please contact Lauren Rose at 706-677-6230.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.