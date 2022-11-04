Banks County Extension is recruiting for a full-time AmeriCorps State member to serve the 4-H program.
This is a temporary, national service position (not a traditional employment position), that requires a one-year commitment. It is a direct service position that involves working with youth and attending night and weekend events. Service members can expect to serve an average of 40 hours/week.
AmeriCorps members receive a variety of benefits: a monthly living allowance, free health insurance, and an education award of $6,495 upon completing their service hour requirement. For AmeriCorps members who are 55 or older, their education award can be transferred to a child or grandchild. Other benefits are based on eligibility, including child care assistance and student loan forbearance.
"This is a great opportunity for a college student or recent graduate looking for professional experience, a retiree looking for an opportunity to serve their community, or anyone with a heart for service," officials state.
If you or someone you know is a service-minded individual interested in gaining experience in a career with Extension or in education, working with youth, and/or earning money to help pay for school, contact Susie Burton Medina at the Banks County Extension office, susie.burton@uga.edu or 706-677-6230. A high school diploma or equivalent, a valid driver’s license, and a drug screening to operate county vehicle are required.
